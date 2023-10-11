comScore
Active Stocks
Wed Oct 11 2023 11:12:46
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 125.6 0.28%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 635.35 0.75%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 422.3 3.61%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 238.5 1.1%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 197.95 0%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Vivanta Industries share price Today Live Updates : Vivanta Industries Sees Positive Trading Day
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Vivanta Industries share price Today Live Updates : Vivanta Industries Sees Positive Trading Day

3 min read . Updated: 11 Oct 2023, 11:15 AM IST
Livemint

Vivanta Industries stock price went up today, 11 Oct 2023, by 2.82 %. The stock closed at 4.61 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4.74 per share. Investors should monitor Vivanta Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vivanta IndustriesPremium
Vivanta Industries

On the last day of trading, Vivanta Industries opened at 4.69 and closed at 4.61. The stock reached a high of 4.77 and a low of 4.65. The company has a market capitalization of 58.5 crore. Its 52-week high was 6.93 and the 52-week low was 1.29. On the BSE, 52,716 shares of Vivanta Industries were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Oct 2023, 11:15:47 AM IST

Vivanta Industries share price live: Today's Price range

Vivanta Industries stock reached a low price of 4.65 and a high price of 4.79 on the current day.

11 Oct 2023, 11:00:17 AM IST

Vivanta Industries share price update :Vivanta Industries trading at ₹4.74, up 2.82% from yesterday's ₹4.61

The stock price of Vivanta Industries is currently 4.74, which represents a 2.82% increase from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 0.13.

11 Oct 2023, 10:35:12 AM IST

Vivanta Industries share price NSE Live :Vivanta Industries trading at ₹4.7, up 1.95% from yesterday's ₹4.61

The stock price of Vivanta Industries is currently 4.7, with a net change of 0.09 and a percent change of 1.95. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.95% or 0.09 rupees. This data indicates that the stock price of Vivanta Industries has experienced a small positive movement.

11 Oct 2023, 10:11:16 AM IST

Vivanta Industries share price live: Today's Price range

Today, the low price of Vivanta Industries stock was 4.65, while the high price was 4.77.

11 Oct 2023, 09:54:16 AM IST

Vivanta Industries Live Updates

11 Oct 2023, 09:40:13 AM IST

Vivanta Industries share price Live :Vivanta Industries closed at ₹4.61 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Vivanta Industries on the BSE, a total of 52,716 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 4.61.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App