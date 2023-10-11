Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Vivanta Industries share price Today Live Updates : Vivanta Industries Sees Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 11:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Vivanta Industries stock price went up today, 11 Oct 2023, by 2.82 %. The stock closed at 4.61 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4.74 per share. Investors should monitor Vivanta Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vivanta Industries

On the last day of trading, Vivanta Industries opened at 4.69 and closed at 4.61. The stock reached a high of 4.77 and a low of 4.65. The company has a market capitalization of 58.5 crore. Its 52-week high was 6.93 and the 52-week low was 1.29. On the BSE, 52,716 shares of Vivanta Industries were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Oct 2023, 11:15 AM IST Vivanta Industries share price live: Today's Price range

Vivanta Industries stock reached a low price of 4.65 and a high price of 4.79 on the current day.

11 Oct 2023, 11:00 AM IST Vivanta Industries share price update :Vivanta Industries trading at ₹4.74, up 2.82% from yesterday's ₹4.61

The stock price of Vivanta Industries is currently 4.74, which represents a 2.82% increase from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 0.13.

11 Oct 2023, 10:35 AM IST Vivanta Industries share price NSE Live :Vivanta Industries trading at ₹4.7, up 1.95% from yesterday's ₹4.61

The stock price of Vivanta Industries is currently 4.7, with a net change of 0.09 and a percent change of 1.95. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.95% or 0.09 rupees. This data indicates that the stock price of Vivanta Industries has experienced a small positive movement.

11 Oct 2023, 10:11 AM IST Vivanta Industries share price live: Today's Price range

Today, the low price of Vivanta Industries stock was 4.65, while the high price was 4.77.

11 Oct 2023, 09:54 AM IST Vivanta Industries Live Updates

11 Oct 2023, 09:40 AM IST Vivanta Industries share price Live :Vivanta Industries closed at ₹4.61 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Vivanta Industries on the BSE, a total of 52,716 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 4.61.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.