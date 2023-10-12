Hello User
Vivanta Industries share price Today Live Updates : Vivanta Industries Soars on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:02 AM IST
Livemint

Vivanta Industries stock price went up today, 12 Oct 2023, by 2.39 %. The stock closed at 4.61 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4.72 per share. Investors should monitor Vivanta Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vivanta Industries

On the last day of trading, Vivanta Industries opened at 4.69 and closed at 4.61. The stock reached a high of 4.79 and a low of 4.65 during the day. The company has a market capitalization of 59.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 6.93 and the 52-week low is 1.29. The stock had a trading volume of 466,734 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Oct 2023, 09:02 AM IST Vivanta Industries share price Today :Vivanta Industries trading at ₹4.72, up 2.39% from yesterday's ₹4.61

The stock price of Vivanta Industries is currently trading at 4.72, with a net change of 0.11 and a percent change of 2.39. This indicates that the stock has seen a slight increase in value.

12 Oct 2023, 08:05 AM IST Vivanta Industries share price Live :Vivanta Industries closed at ₹4.61 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Vivanta Industries had a volume of 466,734 shares and closed at a price of 4.61 per share.

