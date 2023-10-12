Vivanta Industries share price Today Live Updates : Vivanta Industries Soars on Positive Trading Day

On the last day of trading, Vivanta Industries opened at ₹4.69 and closed at ₹4.61. The stock reached a high of ₹4.79 and a low of ₹4.65 during the day. The company has a market capitalization of ₹59.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹6.93 and the 52-week low is ₹1.29. The stock had a trading volume of 466,734 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).
