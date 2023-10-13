Hello User
Vivanta Industries share price Today Live Updates : Vivanta Industries Soars in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 09:44 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Vivanta Industries stock price went up today, 13 Oct 2023, by 2.32 %. The stock closed at 4.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4.86 per share. Investors should monitor Vivanta Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vivanta Industries

Vivanta Industries, a company with a market capitalization of 59.5 crores, had an open price of 4.79 and a close price of 4.72 on the last day. The stock had a high of 4.82 and a low of 4.69 during the day. The 52-week high for the stock was 6.93, while the 52-week low was 1.29. The stock had a volume of 734,451 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Oct 2023, 09:44 AM IST Vivanta Industries share price NSE Live :Vivanta Industries trading at ₹4.86, up 2.32% from yesterday's ₹4.75

The current stock price of Vivanta Industries is 4.86, with a percent change of 2.32. This means that the stock has increased by 2.32% from its previous value. The net change in the stock price is 0.11, indicating a small increase in value. It is important to note that this data is based on the current market conditions and can change throughout the day.

13 Oct 2023, 09:01 AM IST Vivanta Industries share price Today :Vivanta Industries trading at ₹4.76, up 0.85% from yesterday's ₹4.72

Vivanta Industries stock is currently priced at 4.76 with a percent change of 0.85 and a net change of 0.04. This means that the stock has seen a slight increase in value, with a gain of 0.04. Overall, the stock seems to be performing steadily.

13 Oct 2023, 08:04 AM IST Vivanta Industries share price Live :Vivanta Industries closed at ₹4.72 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Vivanta Industries on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 734,451. The closing price for the stock was 4.72 per share.

