Vodafone Idea share price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea stocks plummet amidst financial crisis

On the last day of trading, Vodafone Idea's stock opened at ₹13.22 and closed at ₹13.24. The highest price reached during the day was ₹13.4, while the lowest price was ₹12.96. The market capitalization of Vodafone Idea stands at ₹63,478.31 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹15.07, while the 52-week low is ₹5.7. A total of 25,598,629 shares were traded on the BSE.
The current stock price of Vodafone Idea is ₹13.04 with a percent change of -1.51. This indicates a decrease in the stock price by 1.51%. The net change in the stock price is -0.2, suggesting a decrease of 0.2 in the stock price.
On the last day of trading, Vodafone Idea had a BSE volume of 25,598,629 shares.
