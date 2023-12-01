Hello User
Vodafone Idea share price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea stocks plummet amidst financial crisis

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:03 AM IST
Livemint

Vodafone Idea stock price went down today, 01 Dec 2023, by -1.51 %. The stock closed at 13.24 per share. The stock is currently trading at 13.04 per share. Investors should monitor Vodafone Idea stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vodafone Idea

On the last day of trading, Vodafone Idea's stock opened at 13.22 and closed at 13.24. The highest price reached during the day was 13.4, while the lowest price was 12.96. The market capitalization of Vodafone Idea stands at 63,478.31 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 15.07, while the 52-week low is 5.7. A total of 25,598,629 shares were traded on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Dec 2023, 09:03 AM IST Vodafone Idea share price Today :Vodafone Idea trading at ₹13.04, down -1.51% from yesterday's ₹13.24

The current stock price of Vodafone Idea is 13.04 with a percent change of -1.51. This indicates a decrease in the stock price by 1.51%. The net change in the stock price is -0.2, suggesting a decrease of 0.2 in the stock price.

01 Dec 2023, 08:00 AM IST Vodafone Idea share price Live :Vodafone Idea closed at ₹13.24 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Vodafone Idea had a BSE volume of 25,598,629 shares, with a closing price of 13.24 per share.

