Vodafone Idea share price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea stocks plummet amidst financial crisis

On the last day of trading, Vodafone Idea's stock opened at ₹13.22 and closed at ₹13.24. The highest price reached during the day was ₹13.4, while the lowest price was ₹12.96. The market capitalization of Vodafone Idea stands at ₹63,478.31 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹15.07, while the 52-week low is ₹5.7. A total of 25,598,629 shares were traded on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.