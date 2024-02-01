Vodafone Idea Share Price Live blog for 01 Feb 2024

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Vodafone Idea's stock opened at ₹14.52 and closed at ₹14.49. The high for the day was ₹14.56, while the low was ₹14.2. The market capitalization of the company is ₹69,904.22 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹18.42, while the 52-week low is ₹5.7. The BSE volume for the day was 31,239,566 shares.

