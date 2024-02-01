Hello User
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live blog for 01 Feb 2024

1 min read . 08:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Vodafone Idea stock price went down today, 01 Feb 2024, by -0.9 %. The stock closed at 14.49 per share. The stock is currently trading at 14.36 per share. Investors should monitor Vodafone Idea stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vodafone Idea Stock Price Today

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Vodafone Idea's stock opened at 14.52 and closed at 14.49. The high for the day was 14.56, while the low was 14.2. The market capitalization of the company is 69,904.22 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 18.42, while the 52-week low is 5.7. The BSE volume for the day was 31,239,566 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Feb 2024, 08:00 AM IST Vodafone Idea share price Live :Vodafone Idea closed at ₹14.49 on last trading day

On the last day, Vodafone Idea had a trading volume of 31,239,566 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 14.49.

