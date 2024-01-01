Hello User
Vodafone Idea share price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea stock surges in positive trade today

4 min read . 10:13 AM IST
Livemint

Vodafone Idea stock price went up today, 01 Jan 2024, by 9.99 %. The stock closed at 16.02 per share. The stock is currently trading at 17.62 per share. Investors should monitor Vodafone Idea stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vodafone Idea Stock Price Today

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today : The last day saw Vodafone Idea's stock open at 13.41 and close at 13.24. The stock reached a high of 16.22 and a low of 13.31 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 77,984.86 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 16.22, while the 52-week low is 5.7. The BSE volume for the day was 298,985,635 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Jan 2024, 10:13 AM IST Vodafone Idea share price live: Today's Price range

The Vodafone Idea stock reached a low of 15.57 and a high of 18.42 for the day.

01 Jan 2024, 10:07 AM IST Vodafone Idea January futures opened at 16.25 as against previous close of 16.2

Vodafone Idea is a telecommunications company with a spot price of 17.6. The bid price is slightly higher at 17.85, indicating demand for the stock. The offer price is currently at 0.0 with no offer quantity, suggesting a lack of sellers. The bid quantity is at 11,040,000, showing potential buying interest. The open interest is at a high of 1,899,840,000, indicating a significant number of outstanding contracts.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

01 Jan 2024, 09:52 AM IST Vodafone Idea Live Updates

01 Jan 2024, 09:51 AM IST Vodafone Idea share price update :Vodafone Idea trading at ₹17.62, up 9.99% from yesterday's ₹16.02

The current data for Vodafone Idea stock shows that the price is 17.62, with a percent change of 9.99 and a net change of 1.6. This indicates that the stock has experienced a significant increase in value, with a gain of 9.99%. Overall, this suggests positive market sentiment towards Vodafone Idea stock.

01 Jan 2024, 09:30 AM IST Vodafone Idea share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week17.22%
3 Months25.15%
6 Months114.77%
YTD102.53%
1 Year102.53%
01 Jan 2024, 09:12 AM IST Vodafone Idea share price Today :Vodafone Idea trading at ₹16.24, up 1.37% from yesterday's ₹16.02

The current stock price of Vodafone Idea is 16.24 with a percent change of 1.37 and a net change of 0.22.

01 Jan 2024, 08:08 AM IST Vodafone Idea share price Live :Vodafone Idea closed at ₹13.24 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Vodafone Idea had a total volume of 298,985,635 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was 13.24.

