Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Vodafone Idea share price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea Stock Surges in Positive Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:33 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Vodafone Idea stock price went up today, 01 Mar 2024, by 1.68 %. The stock closed at 13.67 per share. The stock is currently trading at 13.9 per share. Investors should monitor Vodafone Idea stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vodafone Idea Stock Price Today

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today : Vodafone Idea's stock price on the last day saw a slight decrease, opening at 13.69 and closing at 13.65. The high for the day was 14.05, while the low was 13.39. The market capitalization stands at 66545.31 crore. The 52-week range for the stock is between 5.7 and 18.42. The BSE volume for the day was 93,973,264 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Mar 2024, 09:33 AM IST Vodafone Idea share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-16.26%
3 Months-3.35%
6 Months50.83%
YTD-14.69%
1 Year97.83%
01 Mar 2024, 09:12 AM IST Vodafone Idea share price Today :Vodafone Idea trading at ₹13.9, up 1.68% from yesterday's ₹13.67

The Vodafone Idea stock is currently priced at 13.9 with a 1.68% increase in value, resulting in a net change of 0.23. This indicates that the stock has shown a positive movement in the current trading session.

01 Mar 2024, 08:13 AM IST Vodafone Idea share price Live :Vodafone Idea closed at ₹13.65 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Vodafone Idea on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 93,973,264 and the closing price was 13.65.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!