Vodafone Idea share price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea Stock Surges in Positive Trading Session

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today : Vodafone Idea's stock price on the last day saw a slight decrease, opening at ₹13.69 and closing at ₹13.65. The high for the day was ₹14.05, while the low was ₹13.39. The market capitalization stands at ₹66545.31 crore. The 52-week range for the stock is between ₹5.7 and ₹18.42. The BSE volume for the day was 93,973,264 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.