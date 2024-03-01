Vodafone Idea share price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea Stock Surges in Positive Trading Session

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today : Vodafone Idea's stock price on the last day saw a slight decrease, opening at ₹13.69 and closing at ₹13.65. The high for the day was ₹14.05, while the low was ₹13.39. The market capitalization stands at ₹66545.31 crore. The 52-week range for the stock is between ₹5.7 and ₹18.42. The BSE volume for the day was 93,973,264 shares traded.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-16.26%
|3 Months
|-3.35%
|6 Months
|50.83%
|YTD
|-14.69%
|1 Year
|97.83%
The Vodafone Idea stock is currently priced at ₹13.9 with a 1.68% increase in value, resulting in a net change of 0.23. This indicates that the stock has shown a positive movement in the current trading session.
On the last day of trading for Vodafone Idea on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 93,973,264 and the closing price was ₹13.65.
