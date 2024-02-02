Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Vodafone Idea share price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea stock surges on positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
5 min read . 12:02 PM IST Trade
Livemint

Vodafone Idea stock price went up today, 02 Feb 2024, by 2.26 %. The stock closed at 14.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 14.47 per share. Investors should monitor Vodafone Idea stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vodafone Idea Stock Price Today

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today : Vodafone Idea's stock opened at 14.29 and closed at 14.15 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of 14.69 and a low of 14.2 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 70,683.1 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 18.42, while the 52-week low is 5.7. The stock had a trading volume of 18,312,301 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Feb 2024, 12:02 PM IST Top active options for Vodafone Idea

Top active call options for Vodafone Idea at 02 Feb 12:02 were at strike price of 16.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) & 15.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) with prices 0.45 (+0.0%) & 0.75 (+7.14%) respectively.

Top active put options for Vodafone Idea at 02 Feb 12:02 were at strike price of 14.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) & 15.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) with prices 0.6 (-20.0%) & 1.2 (-14.29%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

02 Feb 2024, 11:51 AM IST Vodafone Idea share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy0000
Buy0000
Hold3334
Sell9866
Strong Sell3222
02 Feb 2024, 11:43 AM IST Vodafone Idea share price Live :Vodafone Idea trading at ₹14.47, up 2.26% from yesterday's ₹14.15

The current stock price of Vodafone Idea is 14.47 with a percent change of 2.26 and a net change of 0.32. This means that the stock price has increased by 2.26% or 0.32 rupees.

Click here for Vodafone Idea Profit Loss

02 Feb 2024, 11:31 AM IST Vodafone Idea share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Bharti Airtel1167.716.951.471200.95736.2650667.5
Vodafone Idea14.510.362.5418.425.770634.23
Tata Communications1716.8512.40.731956.851157.148930.23
Tata Teleservices Maharashtra94.23.353.69109.149.818415.42
Railtel Corporation Of India420.1-0.45-0.11459.396.213482.62
02 Feb 2024, 11:24 AM IST Vodafone Idea February futures opened at 14.4 as against previous close of 14.25

Vodafone Idea, a telecommunications company, has a spot price of 14.55. The bid price is 14.6, and the offer price is 14.65. There is an offer quantity of 2,800,000 and a bid quantity of 2,560,000. The open interest for this stock is 1,778,240,000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

02 Feb 2024, 11:16 AM IST Vodafone Idea share price live: Today's Price range

The Vodafone Idea stock had a low price of 14.2 and a high price of 14.69 for the current day.

02 Feb 2024, 11:02 AM IST Vodafone Idea share price Live :Vodafone Idea closed at ₹14.15 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Vodafone Idea had a BSE volume of 18,312,301 shares. The closing price for the stock was 14.15.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!