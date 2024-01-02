Vodafone Idea share price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea stock sees gains in today's trading

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today : On the last day, Vodafone Idea's stock opened at ₹16.24 and closed at ₹16.02. The stock's high for the day was ₹18.42, while the low was ₹15.57. The company's market capitalization is ₹82,706.79 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹16.22, and the 52-week low is ₹5.7. The stock saw a trading volume of 219,226,844 shares on the BSE.
The current stock price of Vodafone Idea is ₹17.09, with a percent change of 0.59 and a net change of 0.1. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.1, or 0.59%, from the previous trading session. It indicates a slight upward movement in the stock price.
