Vodafone Idea share price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea stock sees gains in today's trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:10 AM IST
Livemint

Vodafone Idea stock price went up today, 02 Jan 2024, by 0.59 %. The stock closed at 16.99 per share. The stock is currently trading at 17.09 per share. Investors should monitor Vodafone Idea stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vodafone Idea Stock Price Today

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today : On the last day, Vodafone Idea's stock opened at 16.24 and closed at 16.02. The stock's high for the day was 18.42, while the low was 15.57. The company's market capitalization is 82,706.79 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 16.22, and the 52-week low is 5.7. The stock saw a trading volume of 219,226,844 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Jan 2024, 09:10 AM IST Vodafone Idea share price Today :Vodafone Idea trading at ₹17.09, up 0.59% from yesterday's ₹16.99

The current stock price of Vodafone Idea is 17.09, with a percent change of 0.59 and a net change of 0.1. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.1, or 0.59%, from the previous trading session. It indicates a slight upward movement in the stock price.

02 Jan 2024, 08:00 AM IST Vodafone Idea share price Live :Vodafone Idea closed at ₹16.02 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Vodafone Idea had a BSE volume of 219,226,844 shares, with a closing price of 16.02 per share.

