Vodafone Idea Share Price Live blog for 03 Jan 2024

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today : Vodafone Idea's stock price opened at ₹17.09 and closed at ₹16.99 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of ₹17.78 and a low of ₹15.96 during the day. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹78,033.54 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹18.42, while the 52-week low is ₹5.7. The stock had a trading volume of 126,742,245 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.