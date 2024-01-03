Hello User
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live blog for 03 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:06 AM IST
Livemint

Vodafone Idea stock price went down today, 03 Jan 2024, by -5.65 %. The stock closed at 16.99 per share. The stock is currently trading at 16.03 per share. Investors should monitor Vodafone Idea stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vodafone Idea Stock Price Today

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today : Vodafone Idea's stock price opened at 17.09 and closed at 16.99 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of 17.78 and a low of 15.96 during the day. The company's market capitalization stands at 78,033.54 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 18.42, while the 52-week low is 5.7. The stock had a trading volume of 126,742,245 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Jan 2024, 08:06 AM IST Vodafone Idea share price Live :Vodafone Idea closed at ₹16.99 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Vodafone Idea witnessed a BSE volume of 126,742,245 shares. The closing price for the stock stood at 16.99.

