Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Vodafone Idea Share Price Live blog for 04 Dec 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:04 AM IST
Livemint

Vodafone Idea stock price went up today, 04 Dec 2023, by 1.61 %. The stock closed at 13.06 per share. The stock is currently trading at 13.27 per share. Investors should monitor Vodafone Idea stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vodafone Idea

The last day of trading for Vodafone Idea saw the stock open at 13.28 and close at 13.06. The high for the day was 13.55, while the low was 13.2. The market capitalization for Vodafone Idea is 64597.95 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 15.07, and the 52-week low is 5.7. The BSE volume for the day was 31,168,083 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Dec 2023, 08:04 AM IST Vodafone Idea share price Live :Vodafone Idea closed at ₹13.06 on last trading day

On the last day, Vodafone Idea had a BSE volume of 31,168,083 shares with a closing price of 13.06.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.