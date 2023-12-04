Vodafone Idea Share Price Live blog for 04 Dec 2023

The last day of trading for Vodafone Idea saw the stock open at ₹13.28 and close at ₹13.06. The high for the day was ₹13.55, while the low was ₹13.2. The market capitalization for Vodafone Idea is 64597.95 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹15.07, and the 52-week low is ₹5.7. The BSE volume for the day was 31,168,083 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.