Vodafone Idea share price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea Stock Surges in Positive Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
5 min read . 10:16 AM IST
Livemint

Vodafone Idea stock price went up today, 04 Jan 2024, by 0.06 %. The stock closed at 15.89 per share. The stock is currently trading at 15.9 per share. Investors should monitor Vodafone Idea stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vodafone Idea Stock Price Today

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today : On the last day, Vodafone Idea's stock opened at 15.89 and closed at 16.03. The stock reached a high of 16.45 and a low of 15.6 during the day. The market capitalization of Vodafone Idea is 77,352.03 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 18.42, while the 52-week low is 5.7. The BSE volume for Vodafone Idea was 66,534,725 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Jan 2024, 10:16 AM IST Vodafone Idea share price live: Today's Price range

The Vodafone Idea stock had a low price of 15.71 and a high price of 16.24 for the current day.

04 Jan 2024, 10:09 AM IST Vodafone Idea January futures opened at 15.95 as against previous close of 16.0

Vodafone Idea is a telecommunications stock with a spot price of 15.9. The bid price is 16.0 with a bid quantity of 720,000. The offer price is 16.05 with an offer quantity of 1,440,000. The stock has a high open interest of 1,855,680,000, indicating a significant number of outstanding contracts. Investors can consider buying or selling Vodafone Idea stock based on these prices and quantities.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

04 Jan 2024, 09:53 AM IST Vodafone Idea Live Updates

04 Jan 2024, 09:42 AM IST Vodafone Idea share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week17.84%
3 Months26.53%
6 Months114.19%
YTD-0.94%
1 Year99.37%
04 Jan 2024, 09:41 AM IST Vodafone Idea share price NSE Live :Vodafone Idea trading at ₹15.9, up 0.06% from yesterday's ₹15.89

The current stock price of Vodafone Idea is 15.9 with a net change of 0.01 and a percent change of 0.06. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.01 and the percentage change is 0.06%. However, without further information, it is difficult to determine the overall trend or significance of this change.

04 Jan 2024, 09:00 AM IST Vodafone Idea share price Today :Vodafone Idea trading at ₹15.89, down -0.87% from yesterday's ₹16.03

The current data for Vodafone Idea stock shows that the price is 15.89, with a percent change of -0.87 and a net change of -0.14. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 0.87% and the net change is a decrease of 0.14. This suggests that there has been a slight decline in the value of Vodafone Idea stock.

04 Jan 2024, 08:14 AM IST Vodafone Idea share price Live :Vodafone Idea closed at ₹16.03 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, there were 66,534,725 shares of Vodafone Idea traded on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was 16.03.

