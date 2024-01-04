Vodafone Idea share price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea Stock Surges in Positive Trading Session

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today : On the last day, Vodafone Idea's stock opened at ₹15.89 and closed at ₹16.03. The stock reached a high of ₹16.45 and a low of ₹15.6 during the day. The market capitalization of Vodafone Idea is ₹77,352.03 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹18.42, while the 52-week low is ₹5.7. The BSE volume for Vodafone Idea was 66,534,725 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The Vodafone Idea stock had a low price of ₹15.71 and a high price of ₹16.24 for the current day.
Vodafone Idea is a telecommunications stock with a spot price of 15.9. The bid price is 16.0 with a bid quantity of 720,000. The offer price is 16.05 with an offer quantity of 1,440,000. The stock has a high open interest of 1,855,680,000, indicating a significant number of outstanding contracts. Investors can consider buying or selling Vodafone Idea stock based on these prices and quantities.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|17.84%
|3 Months
|26.53%
|6 Months
|114.19%
|YTD
|-0.94%
|1 Year
|99.37%
The current stock price of Vodafone Idea is ₹15.9 with a net change of 0.01 and a percent change of 0.06. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.01 and the percentage change is 0.06%. However, without further information, it is difficult to determine the overall trend or significance of this change.
The current data for Vodafone Idea stock shows that the price is ₹15.89, with a percent change of -0.87 and a net change of -0.14. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 0.87% and the net change is a decrease of 0.14. This suggests that there has been a slight decline in the value of Vodafone Idea stock.
On the last day of trading, there were 66,534,725 shares of Vodafone Idea traded on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was ₹16.03.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!