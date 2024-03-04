Vodafone Idea Share Price Live blog for 04 Mar 2024

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today : On the last day, Vodafone Idea opened at ₹14.4, closed at ₹14.21 with a high of ₹14.64 and a low of ₹14.3. The market capitalization stood at ₹70,877.82 crore. The 52-week high was ₹18.42 and the 52-week low was ₹5.7. The BSE volume for Vodafone Idea was 10,167,949 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.