Vodafone Idea share price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea stock plummets as investors sell off

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:10 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Vodafone Idea stock price went down today, 04 Oct 2023, by -0.5 %. The stock closed at 11.99 per share. The stock is currently trading at 11.93 per share. Investors should monitor Vodafone Idea stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vodafone Idea

On the last day, Vodafone Idea's stock opened at 11.77 and closed at 11.67. The high for the day was 12.04, while the low was 11.42. The market capitalization of the company is 58,366.95 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 12.45, and the 52-week low is 5.7. On the BSE, a total of 64,675,329 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Oct 2023, 09:10 AM IST Vodafone Idea share price Today :Vodafone Idea trading at ₹11.93, down -0.5% from yesterday's ₹11.99

The current stock price of Vodafone Idea is 11.93. It has experienced a negative percent change of -0.5 and a net change of -0.06. This indicates a slight decline in the stock price.

04 Oct 2023, 08:15 AM IST Vodafone Idea share price Live :Vodafone Idea closed at ₹11.67 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Vodafone Idea on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 64,675,329. The closing price for the stock was 11.67.

