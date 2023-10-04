Vodafone Idea share price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea stock plummets as investors sell off

On the last day, Vodafone Idea's stock opened at ₹11.77 and closed at ₹11.67. The high for the day was ₹12.04, while the low was ₹11.42. The market capitalization of the company is ₹58,366.95 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹12.45, and the 52-week low is ₹5.7. On the BSE, a total of 64,675,329 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.