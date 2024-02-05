Vodafone Idea share price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea Stock Surges on Positive Trading Day

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today : Vodafone Idea's stock opened at ₹14.29 and closed at ₹14.15 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹14.69 and a low of ₹14. The market capitalization of the company is ₹68,346.47 crore. The 52-week high and low are ₹18.42 and ₹5.7 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 46,155,944 shares on the BSE.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.77%
|3 Months
|-8.76%
|6 Months
|70.3%
|YTD
|-12.19%
|1 Year
|106.62%
On the last day, Vodafone Idea had a BSE volume of 46,155,944 shares with a closing price of ₹14.15.
