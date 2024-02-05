Hello User
Vodafone Idea share price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea Stock Surges on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:10 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Vodafone Idea stock price went up today, 05 Feb 2024, by 0.5 %. The stock closed at 14.04 per share. The stock is currently trading at 14.11 per share. Investors should monitor Vodafone Idea stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vodafone Idea Stock Price Today

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today : Vodafone Idea's stock opened at 14.29 and closed at 14.15 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 14.69 and a low of 14. The market capitalization of the company is 68,346.47 crore. The 52-week high and low are 18.42 and 5.7 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 46,155,944 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Feb 2024, 10:10 AM IST Vodafone Idea share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Vodafone Idea stock today is 13.95, while the high price is 14.20.

05 Feb 2024, 10:08 AM IST Vodafone Idea February futures opened at 14.1 as against previous close of 14.15

Vodafone Idea, a telecommunications company, currently has a spot price of 14.05. The bid price is 14.15, indicating the highest price a buyer is willing to pay, while the offer price is 14.2, the lowest price a seller is willing to accept. There is an offer quantity of 3,200,000 shares and a bid quantity of 1,040,000 shares. The open interest stands at 1,760,880,000 shares.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

05 Feb 2024, 09:54 AM IST Vodafone Idea Live Updates

05 Feb 2024, 09:40 AM IST Vodafone Idea share price update :Vodafone Idea trading at ₹14.11, up 0.5% from yesterday's ₹14.04

Vodafone Idea stock is currently priced at 14.11, with a 0.5% increase in the percent change and a net change of 0.07.

05 Feb 2024, 09:36 AM IST Vodafone Idea share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.77%
3 Months-8.76%
6 Months70.3%
YTD-12.19%
1 Year106.62%
05 Feb 2024, 09:10 AM IST Vodafone Idea share price Today :Vodafone Idea trading at ₹14.07, up 0.21% from yesterday's ₹14.04

The current stock price of Vodafone Idea is 14.07, with a percent change of 0.21 and a net change of 0.03. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.21% or 3 paise from its previous closing price.

05 Feb 2024, 08:00 AM IST Vodafone Idea share price Live :Vodafone Idea closed at ₹14.15 on last trading day

On the last day, Vodafone Idea had a BSE volume of 46,155,944 shares with a closing price of 14.15.

