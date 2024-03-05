Vodafone Idea share price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea Stock Dips in Trading Today

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today : Vodafone Idea's stock price on the last day decreased slightly from an open price of ₹14.61 to a close price of ₹14.56. The high for the day was ₹14.71 and the low was ₹14.11. The market capitalization stood at ₹69,076.67 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹18.42 and ₹5.7 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 46,356,269 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.