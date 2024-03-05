Vodafone Idea share price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea Stock Dips in Trading Today

Vodafone Idea stock price went down today, 05 Mar 2024, by -2.54 %. The stock closed at 14.56 per share. The stock is currently trading at 14.19 per share. Investors should monitor Vodafone Idea stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today : Vodafone Idea's stock price on the last day decreased slightly from an open price of ₹14.61 to a close price of ₹14.56. The high for the day was ₹14.71 and the low was ₹14.11. The market capitalization stood at ₹69,076.67 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹18.42 and ₹5.7 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 46,356,269 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
05 Mar 2024, 09:04:15 AM IST
Vodafone Idea share price Today :Vodafone Idea trading at ₹14.19, down -2.54% from yesterday's ₹14.56
The current data for Vodafone Idea stock shows that the price is ₹14.19, with a percent change of -2.54 and a net change of -0.37. This indicates a decrease in the stock price. Investors may want to monitor the stock closely for any further changes or developments.
05 Mar 2024, 08:05:54 AM IST
Vodafone Idea share price Live :Vodafone Idea closed at ₹14.56 on last trading day
On the last day, Vodafone Idea had a trading volume of 46,356,269 shares on the BSE with a closing price of ₹14.56.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!