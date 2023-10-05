Hello User
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live blog for 05 Oct 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:09 AM IST
Livemint

Vodafone Idea stock price went down today, 05 Oct 2023, by -4.17 %. The stock closed at 11.99 per share. The stock is currently trading at 11.49 per share. Investors should monitor Vodafone Idea stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vodafone Idea

Vodafone Idea's stock opened at 11.93 and closed at 11.99 for the day. The stock reached a high of 11.93 and a low of 11.32. The company's market capitalization is 55,932.96 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 12.45 and 5.7, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 38,017,706 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Oct 2023, 08:09 AM IST Vodafone Idea share price Live :Vodafone Idea closed at ₹11.99 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Vodafone Idea on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 38,017,706. The closing price of the shares was 11.99.

