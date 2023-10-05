Vodafone Idea Share Price Live blog for 05 Oct 2023

Vodafone Idea's stock opened at ₹11.93 and closed at ₹11.99 for the day. The stock reached a high of ₹11.93 and a low of ₹11.32. The company's market capitalization is ₹55,932.96 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹12.45 and ₹5.7, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 38,017,706 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
05 Oct 2023, 08:09 AM IST
Vodafone Idea share price Live :Vodafone Idea closed at ₹11.99 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for Vodafone Idea on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 38,017,706. The closing price of the shares was ₹11.99.