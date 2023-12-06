Vodafone Idea Share Price Live blog for 06 Dec 2023

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
06 Dec 2023, 09:44 AM IST
Vodafone Idea share price update :Vodafone Idea trading at ₹13.06, down -0.68% from yesterday's ₹13.15
06 Dec 2023, 09:31 AM IST
Vodafone Idea share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.51%
|3 Months
|25.13%
|6 Months
|85.11%
|YTD
|65.19%
|1 Year
|60.12%
06 Dec 2023, 09:08 AM IST
Vodafone Idea share price Today :Vodafone Idea trading at ₹13.06, down -0.68% from yesterday's ₹13.15
06 Dec 2023, 08:04 AM IST
Vodafone Idea share price Live :Vodafone Idea closed at ₹13.15 on last trading day