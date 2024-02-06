Vodafone Idea share price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea shares plummet as investors react to losses

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Vodafone Idea opened at ₹14.07 and closed at ₹14.04. The stock reached a high of ₹14.2 and a low of ₹13.65 during the day. The market capitalization of Vodafone Idea is ₹66,788.71 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹18.42 and the 52-week low is ₹5.7. The BSE volume for Vodafone Idea shares was 31,413,786.

