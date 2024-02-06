Vodafone Idea share price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea shares plummet as investors react to losses

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Vodafone Idea opened at ₹14.07 and closed at ₹14.04. The stock reached a high of ₹14.2 and a low of ₹13.65 during the day. The market capitalization of Vodafone Idea is ₹66,788.71 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹18.42 and the 52-week low is ₹5.7. The BSE volume for Vodafone Idea shares was 31,413,786.
The current stock price of Vodafone Idea is ₹13.72, with a percent change of -2.28 and a net change of -0.32. This means that the stock has decreased by 2.28% compared to the previous trading session, resulting in a decrease of ₹0.32 in its price.
On the last day of trading, Vodafone Idea had a volume of 31,413,786 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹14.04.
