LIVE UPDATES

Vodafone Idea share price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea Stock Plummets on the Market

1 min read . Updated: 06 Mar 2024, 09:51 AM IST
Livemint

Vodafone Idea stock price went down today, 06 Mar 2024, by -1.81 %. The stock closed at 14.33 per share. The stock is currently trading at 14.07 per share. Investors should monitor Vodafone Idea stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vodafone Idea Stock Price TodayPremium
Vodafone Idea Stock Price Today

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today : Vodafone Idea's stock price on the last day was 14.25 at open and 14.19 at close. The high for the day was 14.75, while the low was 14.2. The market capitalization stood at 69,758.18 crore. The 52-week high and low were 18.42 and 5.7 respectively. The BSE trading volume for the day was 51,649,116 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Mar 2024, 09:51:17 AM IST

Vodafone Idea share price update :Vodafone Idea trading at ₹14.07, down -1.81% from yesterday's ₹14.33

The stock price of Vodafone Idea is currently at 14.07, experiencing a decrease of -1.81% with a net change of -0.26. This indicates a slight decline in the stock value.

06 Mar 2024, 09:50:02 AM IST

Vodafone Idea Live Updates

06 Mar 2024, 09:32:48 AM IST

Vodafone Idea share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week5.13%
3 Months3.42%
6 Months44.95%
YTD-10.31%
1 Year106.47%
06 Mar 2024, 09:11:25 AM IST

Vodafone Idea share price Today :Vodafone Idea trading at ₹14.37, up 0.28% from yesterday's ₹14.33

The current data for Vodafone Idea stock shows that the price is 14.37 with a percent change of 0.28 and a net change of 0.04. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

06 Mar 2024, 08:03:52 AM IST

Vodafone Idea share price Live :Vodafone Idea closed at ₹14.19 on last trading day

On the last day, Vodafone Idea had a trading volume of 51,649,116 shares on the BSE with a closing price of 14.19.

