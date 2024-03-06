Vodafone Idea share price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea Stock Plummets on the Market

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today : Vodafone Idea's stock price on the last day was ₹14.25 at open and ₹14.19 at close. The high for the day was ₹14.75, while the low was ₹14.2. The market capitalization stood at ₹69,758.18 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹18.42 and ₹5.7 respectively. The BSE trading volume for the day was 51,649,116 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.