Vodafone Idea share price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea Stock Plummets on the Market

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today : Vodafone Idea's stock price on the last day was ₹14.25 at open and ₹14.19 at close. The high for the day was ₹14.75, while the low was ₹14.2. The market capitalization stood at ₹69,758.18 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹18.42 and ₹5.7 respectively. The BSE trading volume for the day was 51,649,116 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The stock price of Vodafone Idea is currently at ₹14.07, experiencing a decrease of -1.81% with a net change of -0.26. This indicates a slight decline in the stock value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|5.13%
|3 Months
|3.42%
|6 Months
|44.95%
|YTD
|-10.31%
|1 Year
|106.47%
The current data for Vodafone Idea stock shows that the price is ₹14.37 with a percent change of 0.28 and a net change of 0.04. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
On the last day, Vodafone Idea had a trading volume of 51,649,116 shares on the BSE with a closing price of ₹14.19.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!