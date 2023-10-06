Hello User
Vodafone Idea share price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea shares plummet in trading

1 min read . 09:08 AM IST
Vodafone Idea stock price went down today, 06 Oct 2023, by -2.35 %. The stock closed at 11.49 per share. The stock is currently trading at 11.22 per share. Investors should monitor Vodafone Idea stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vodafone Idea

Vodafone Idea's stock opened at 11.55 and closed at 11.49 on the last day. The stock reached a high of 11.6 and a low of 11.06 during the day. The market capitalization is 54,618.61 crore. The 52-week high and low are 12.45 and 5.7 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 45,748,071 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Oct 2023, 09:08 AM IST Vodafone Idea share price Today :Vodafone Idea trading at ₹11.22, down -2.35% from yesterday's ₹11.49

The current data of Vodafone Idea stock shows that its price is 11.22, with a percent change of -2.35 and a net change of -0.27. This indicates that the stock has decreased by 2.35% and has experienced a net decrease of 0.27 in value.

06 Oct 2023, 08:10 AM IST Vodafone Idea share price Live :Vodafone Idea closed at ₹11.49 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Vodafone Idea on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the total volume of shares traded was 45,748,071. The closing price of the shares was 11.49.

