Vodafone Idea share price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea shares plummet in trading

Vodafone Idea's stock opened at ₹11.55 and closed at ₹11.49 on the last day. The stock reached a high of ₹11.6 and a low of ₹11.06 during the day. The market capitalization is ₹54,618.61 crore. The 52-week high and low are ₹12.45 and ₹5.7 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 45,748,071 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data of Vodafone Idea stock shows that its price is ₹11.22, with a percent change of -2.35 and a net change of -0.27. This indicates that the stock has decreased by 2.35% and has experienced a net decrease of 0.27 in value.
On the last day of trading for Vodafone Idea on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the total volume of shares traded was 45,748,071. The closing price of the shares was ₹11.49.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!