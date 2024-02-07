Vodafone Idea share price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea Stock Surges in Trading Today

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today : Vodafone Idea's stock opened at ₹13.74 and closed at ₹13.72 on the last trading day. The highest price reached during the day was ₹14.46, while the lowest was ₹13.61. The company has a market capitalization of ₹69,320.06 crore. The 52-week high and low are ₹18.42 and ₹5.7, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 61,094,061 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.