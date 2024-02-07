Hello User
Vodafone Idea share price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea Stock Surges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:42 AM IST Trade
Vodafone Idea stock price went up today, 07 Feb 2024, by 1.47 %. The stock closed at 14.24 per share. The stock is currently trading at 14.45 per share. Investors should monitor Vodafone Idea stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vodafone Idea Stock Price Today

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today : Vodafone Idea's stock opened at 13.74 and closed at 13.72 on the last trading day. The highest price reached during the day was 14.46, while the lowest was 13.61. The company has a market capitalization of 69,320.06 crore. The 52-week high and low are 18.42 and 5.7, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 61,094,061 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Feb 2024, 09:42 AM IST Vodafone Idea share price update :Vodafone Idea trading at ₹14.45, up 1.47% from yesterday's ₹14.24

The current price of Vodafone Idea stock is 14.45, with a percent change of 1.47 and a net change of 0.21. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value compared to the previous trading session.

07 Feb 2024, 09:34 AM IST Vodafone Idea share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.72%
3 Months-7.44%
6 Months71.69%
YTD-10.94%
1 Year72.73%
07 Feb 2024, 09:08 AM IST Vodafone Idea share price Today :Vodafone Idea trading at ₹14.24, up 3.79% from yesterday's ₹13.72

The current price of Vodafone Idea stock is 14.24, which represents a 3.79% increase from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 0.52. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive movement in the market.

07 Feb 2024, 08:00 AM IST Vodafone Idea share price Live :Vodafone Idea closed at ₹13.72 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Vodafone Idea had a BSE volume of 61,094,061 shares and closed at a price of 13.72.

