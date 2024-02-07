Vodafone Idea share price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea Stock Surges in Trading Today

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today : Vodafone Idea's stock opened at ₹13.74 and closed at ₹13.72 on the last trading day. The highest price reached during the day was ₹14.46, while the lowest was ₹13.61. The company has a market capitalization of ₹69,320.06 crore. The 52-week high and low are ₹18.42 and ₹5.7, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 61,094,061 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current price of Vodafone Idea stock is ₹14.45, with a percent change of 1.47 and a net change of 0.21. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value compared to the previous trading session.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.72%
|3 Months
|-7.44%
|6 Months
|71.69%
|YTD
|-10.94%
|1 Year
|72.73%
The current price of Vodafone Idea stock is ₹14.24, which represents a 3.79% increase from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 0.52. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive movement in the market.
On the last day of trading, Vodafone Idea had a BSE volume of 61,094,061 shares and closed at a price of ₹13.72.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!