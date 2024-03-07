Active Stocks
Vodafone Idea share price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea stock plummets as trading turns bearish

1 min read . Updated: 07 Mar 2024, 09:00 AM IST
Livemint

Vodafone Idea stock price went down today, 07 Mar 2024, by -1.47 %. The stock closed at 14.33 per share. The stock is currently trading at 14.12 per share. Investors should monitor Vodafone Idea stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today : Vodafone Idea's stock on the last trading day opened at 14.37 and closed at 14.33. The high for the day was 14.37, while the low was 13.82. The market capitalization stood at 68,735.91 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 18.42, and the 52-week low was 5.7. The BSE volume for the day was 52,251,857 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Mar 2024, 09:00:05 AM IST

Vodafone Idea share price Today :Vodafone Idea trading at ₹14.12, down -1.47% from yesterday's ₹14.33

Vodafone Idea stock is currently trading at 14.12, with a net change of -0.21 and a percent change of -1.47. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price. Investors should monitor the stock closely for any further developments.

07 Mar 2024, 08:00:28 AM IST

Vodafone Idea share price Live :Vodafone Idea closed at ₹14.33 on last trading day

On the last day, Vodafone Idea had a BSE volume of 52,251,857 shares with a closing price of 14.33.

