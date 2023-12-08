Vodafone Idea Share Price Live blog for 08 Dec 2023

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
08 Dec 2023, 09:53 AM IST
Vodafone Idea Live Updates
08 Dec 2023, 09:44 AM IST
Vodafone Idea share price update :Vodafone Idea trading at ₹13.13, down -0.68% from yesterday's ₹13.22
08 Dec 2023, 09:31 AM IST
Vodafone Idea share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.15%
|3 Months
|19.83%
|6 Months
|79.59%
|YTD
|67.09%
|1 Year
|65.0%
08 Dec 2023, 09:07 AM IST
Vodafone Idea share price Today :Vodafone Idea trading at ₹13.22, up 2.96% from yesterday's ₹12.84
08 Dec 2023, 08:08 AM IST
Vodafone Idea share price Live :Vodafone Idea closed at ₹12.84 on last trading day