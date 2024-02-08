Vodafone Idea share price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea shares see positive momentum

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today : Vodafone Idea's stock opened at ₹14.43 and closed at ₹14.24 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹15.44 and a low of ₹14.25 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹72,922.37 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹18.42, while the 52-week low is ₹5.7. On the BSE, a total of 87,598,206 shares were traded.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.53%
|3 Months
|-1.04%
|6 Months
|82.93%
|YTD
|-6.25%
|1 Year
|88.68%
The current stock price of Vodafone Idea is ₹14.98, with a percent change of 5.2 and a net change of 0.74. This means that the stock price has increased by 5.2% and the net change in price is 0.74. This information suggests that there has been a positive movement in the stock price of Vodafone Idea.
On the last day of trading, Vodafone Idea had a BSE volume of 87,598,206 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹14.24.
