Vodafone Idea share price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea Stock Surges on Positive Trading Day

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today : Vodafone Idea's stock opened at ₹17.1 and closed at ₹16.81 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹17.65 and a low of ₹16.76. The market capitalization of Vodafone Idea is ₹83,290.95 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹18.42, while the 52-week low is ₹5.7. On the BSE, a total of 109,689,419 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.