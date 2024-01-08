Hello User
Vodafone Idea share price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea Stock Surges on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:03 AM IST
Livemint

Vodafone Idea stock price went up today, 08 Jan 2024, by 1.78 %. The stock closed at 16.81 per share. The stock is currently trading at 17.11 per share. Investors should monitor Vodafone Idea stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vodafone Idea Stock Price Today

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today : Vodafone Idea's stock opened at 17.1 and closed at 16.81 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 17.65 and a low of 16.76. The market capitalization of Vodafone Idea is 83,290.95 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 18.42, while the 52-week low is 5.7. On the BSE, a total of 109,689,419 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Jan 2024, 09:03 AM IST Vodafone Idea share price Today :Vodafone Idea trading at ₹17.11, up 1.78% from yesterday's ₹16.81

The current stock price of Vodafone Idea is 17.11, with a percent change of 1.78 and a net change of 0.3. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

08 Jan 2024, 08:02 AM IST Vodafone Idea share price Live :Vodafone Idea closed at ₹16.81 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Vodafone Idea on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 109,689,419. The closing price of the shares was 16.81.

