Vodafone Idea share price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea Stock Plummets in Trading Today

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Vodafone Idea's stock opened at ₹17.25 and closed at ₹17.11. The stock reached a high of ₹17.65 and a low of ₹17.06. The market capitalization of Vodafone Idea is currently ₹83,485.67 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹18.42, while the 52-week low is ₹5.7. The stock had a trading volume of 54,305,779 shares on the BSE.
The low price of Vodafone Idea stock today is ₹16, while the high price is ₹17.5.
Vodafone Idea stock is currently trading at a spot price of INR 16.25. The bid price is INR 16.3 and the offer price is INR 16.35. The offer quantity is 960,000 and the bid quantity is 640,000. The open interest for this stock is 1,878,800,000.
As of the current data, the stock price of Vodafone Idea is ₹16.48. The stock has experienced a decrease in value, with a percent change of -3.91 and a net change of -0.67. This suggests that the stock has declined in value by 3.91% or 0.67 points.
|1 Week
|0.88%
|3 Months
|44.46%
|6 Months
|131.76%
|YTD
|7.19%
|1 Year
|119.87%
Based on the current data, the Vodafone Idea stock is priced at ₹17.25. There has been a percent change of 0.58 and a net change of 0.1.
On the last day of trading, Vodafone Idea had a BSE volume of 54,305,779 shares. The closing price for the day was ₹17.11 per share.
