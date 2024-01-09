Hello User
Vodafone Idea share price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea Stock Plummets in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:13 AM IST
Livemint

Vodafone Idea stock price went down today, 09 Jan 2024, by -3.91 %. The stock closed at 17.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 16.48 per share. Investors should monitor Vodafone Idea stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vodafone Idea Stock Price Today

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Vodafone Idea's stock opened at 17.25 and closed at 17.11. The stock reached a high of 17.65 and a low of 17.06. The market capitalization of Vodafone Idea is currently 83,485.67 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 18.42, while the 52-week low is 5.7. The stock had a trading volume of 54,305,779 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Jan 2024, 10:13 AM IST Vodafone Idea share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Vodafone Idea stock today is 16, while the high price is 17.5.

09 Jan 2024, 10:09 AM IST Vodafone Idea January futures opened at 17.35 as against previous close of 17.25

Vodafone Idea stock is currently trading at a spot price of INR 16.25. The bid price is INR 16.3 and the offer price is INR 16.35. The offer quantity is 960,000 and the bid quantity is 640,000. The open interest for this stock is 1,878,800,000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

09 Jan 2024, 09:55 AM IST Vodafone Idea Live Updates

09 Jan 2024, 09:47 AM IST Vodafone Idea share price update :Vodafone Idea trading at ₹16.48, down -3.91% from yesterday's ₹17.15

As of the current data, the stock price of Vodafone Idea is 16.48. The stock has experienced a decrease in value, with a percent change of -3.91 and a net change of -0.67. This suggests that the stock has declined in value by 3.91% or 0.67 points.

09 Jan 2024, 09:38 AM IST Vodafone Idea share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.88%
3 Months44.46%
6 Months131.76%
YTD7.19%
1 Year119.87%
09 Jan 2024, 09:12 AM IST Vodafone Idea share price Today :Vodafone Idea trading at ₹17.25, up 0.58% from yesterday's ₹17.15

Based on the current data, the Vodafone Idea stock is priced at 17.25. There has been a percent change of 0.58 and a net change of 0.1.

09 Jan 2024, 08:07 AM IST Vodafone Idea share price Live :Vodafone Idea closed at ₹17.11 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Vodafone Idea had a BSE volume of 54,305,779 shares. The closing price for the day was 17.11 per share.

