Vodafone Idea share price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea shares plunge as trading turns bearish

Vodafone Idea's stock opened at ₹11.22 and closed at the same price on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of ₹11.27 and a low of ₹10.85 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹53,255.58 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹12.45 and the 52-week low is ₹5.7. The BSE volume for the stock was 26,513,792 shares.

Vodafone Idea October futures opened at 10.7 as against previous close of 11.0 Vodafone Idea, a telecom company, is currently trading at a spot price of 10.8. The bid price stands at 10.85, with a bid quantity of 2,400,000 shares. The offer price is slightly higher at 10.9, with an offer quantity of 1,360,000 shares. The open interest for the stock is at a significant level of 1,482,880,000 shares.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

