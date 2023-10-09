comScore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Vodafone Idea share price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea shares plunge as trading turns bearish
LIVE UPDATES

Vodafone Idea share price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea shares plunge as trading turns bearish

4 min read . Updated: 09 Oct 2023, 10:20 AM IST
Livemint

Vodafone Idea stock price went down today, 09 Oct 2023, by -1.74 %. The stock closed at 10.94 per share. The stock is currently trading at 10.75 per share. Investors should monitor Vodafone Idea stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vodafone IdeaPremium
Vodafone Idea

Vodafone Idea's stock opened at 11.22 and closed at the same price on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of 11.27 and a low of 10.85 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 53,255.58 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 12.45 and the 52-week low is 5.7. The BSE volume for the stock was 26,513,792 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Oct 2023, 10:20:28 AM IST

Vodafone Idea share price live: Today's Price range

The Vodafone Idea stock had a low price of 10.56 and a high price of 11.02 for the current day.

09 Oct 2023, 10:06:20 AM IST

Vodafone Idea October futures opened at 10.7 as against previous close of 11.0

Vodafone Idea, a telecom company, is currently trading at a spot price of 10.8. The bid price stands at 10.85, with a bid quantity of 2,400,000 shares. The offer price is slightly higher at 10.9, with an offer quantity of 1,360,000 shares. The open interest for the stock is at a significant level of 1,482,880,000 shares.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

09 Oct 2023, 09:51:37 AM IST

Vodafone Idea Live Updates

09 Oct 2023, 09:45:06 AM IST

Vodafone Idea share price NSE Live :Vodafone Idea trading at ₹10.75, down -1.74% from yesterday's ₹10.94

The current stock price of Vodafone Idea is 10.75, which represents a decrease of 1.74% from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is -0.19.

09 Oct 2023, 09:06:45 AM IST

Vodafone Idea share price Today :Vodafone Idea trading at ₹10.94, down -2.5% from yesterday's ₹11.22

The current stock price of Vodafone Idea is 10.94, representing a decrease of 2.5% from the previous trading session. The net change in stock price is -0.28. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decline in value.

09 Oct 2023, 08:03:48 AM IST

Vodafone Idea share price Live :Vodafone Idea closed at ₹11.22 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Vodafone Idea had a BSE volume of 26,513,792 shares, with a closing price of 11.22.

