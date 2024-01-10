Vodafone Idea Share Price Live blog for 10 Jan 2024

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today : Vodafone Idea's stock opened at ₹17.25 and closed at ₹17.15 on the last trading day. The stock's high for the day was ₹17.5, while the low was ₹16. The company's market cap stands at ₹78,958.46 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹18.42, and the 52-week low is ₹5.7. The trading volume on the BSE was 68,193,185 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.