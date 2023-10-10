Hello User
Vodafone Idea share price Today Live Updates : Shares of Vodafone Idea plunge as investors react to disappointing news

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Vodafone Idea stock price went down today, 10 Oct 2023, by -0.37 %. The stock closed at 10.94 per share. The stock is currently trading at 10.9 per share. Investors should monitor Vodafone Idea stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vodafone Idea

On the last day, Vodafone Idea's stock opened at 10.72 and closed at 10.94. The stock reached a high of 11.39 and a low of 10.56. The market capitalization of the company is 53,060.86 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 12.45 and the 52-week low is 5.7. The BSE volume for the stock was 51,292,215 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Oct 2023, 09:00 AM IST Vodafone Idea share price Today :Vodafone Idea trading at ₹10.9, down -0.37% from yesterday's ₹10.94

The current data of Vodafone Idea stock shows that the price is 10.9, with a percent change of -0.37 and a net change of -0.04. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 0.37% and has experienced a decrease of 0.04 in its price.

10 Oct 2023, 08:00 AM IST Vodafone Idea share price Live :Vodafone Idea closed at ₹10.94 on last trading day

On the last day, Vodafone Idea had a BSE volume of 51,292,215 shares and a closing price of 10.94.

