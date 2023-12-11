Vodafone Idea Share Price Live blog for 11 Dec 2023

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
11 Dec 2023, 09:51 AM IST
Vodafone Idea Live Updates
11 Dec 2023, 09:45 AM IST
Vodafone Idea share price update :Vodafone Idea trading at ₹13.03, up 1.16% from yesterday's ₹12.88
11 Dec 2023, 09:36 AM IST
Vodafone Idea share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.64%
|3 Months
|17.18%
|6 Months
|76.71%
|YTD
|63.29%
|1 Year
|61.25%
11 Dec 2023, 09:09 AM IST
Vodafone Idea share price Today :Vodafone Idea trading at ₹12.88, down -2.57% from yesterday's ₹13.22
11 Dec 2023, 08:03 AM IST
Vodafone Idea share price Live :Vodafone Idea closed at ₹13.22 on last trading day