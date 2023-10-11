Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Vodafone Idea share price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea shares gain on the stock market

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Vodafone Idea stock price went up today, 11 Oct 2023, by 1.56 %. The stock closed at 10.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 11.07 per share. Investors should monitor Vodafone Idea stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vodafone Idea

On the last day, Vodafone Idea's stock opened at 11.02 and closed at 10.90. The stock reached a high of 11.18 and a low of 10.95. The market capitalization of Vodafone Idea is currently 53,888.42 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 12.45, while the 52-week low is 5.70. The BSE volume for the stock was 29,487,346 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Oct 2023, 09:02 AM IST Vodafone Idea share price Today :Vodafone Idea trading at ₹11.07, up 1.56% from yesterday's ₹10.9

The current stock price of Vodafone Idea is 11.07, reflecting a 1.56% increase. The net change in the stock's value is 0.17.

11 Oct 2023, 08:00 AM IST Vodafone Idea share price Live :Vodafone Idea closed at ₹10.9 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Vodafone Idea recorded a trading volume of 29,487,346 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange. The closing price for the day was 10.9.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.