Vodafone Idea share price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea Stock Dips in Negative Trading

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:10 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Vodafone Idea stock price went down today, 12 Feb 2024, by -1.35 %. The stock closed at 15.52 per share. The stock is currently trading at 15.31 per share. Investors should monitor Vodafone Idea stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vodafone Idea Stock Price Today

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Vodafone Idea's stock opened at 14.92 and closed at 14.82. The highest price reached during the day was 15.65, while the lowest price was 14.4. The market capitalization of the company is 75,551.08 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 18.42 and the 52-week low is 5.7. The BSE volume for the day was 89,584,746 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Feb 2024, 10:10 AM IST Vodafone Idea share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Vodafone Idea stock today is 15.05, while the high price is 15.70.

12 Feb 2024, 10:05 AM IST Vodafone Idea February futures opened at 15.75 as against previous close of 15.6

Vodafone Idea, a leading telecom company, is currently trading at a spot price of 15.25. The bid price and offer price are also at 15.25 and 15.3 respectively. The offer quantity is 2,480,000 and the bid quantity is 1,760,000. The open interest for this stock is at 1,940,480,000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

12 Feb 2024, 09:58 AM IST Vodafone Idea Live Updates

12 Feb 2024, 09:45 AM IST Vodafone Idea share price update :Vodafone Idea trading at ₹15.31, down -1.35% from yesterday's ₹15.52

The current stock price of Vodafone Idea is 15.31, with a percent change of -1.35 and a net change of -0.21. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 1.35% or 0.21.

12 Feb 2024, 09:33 AM IST Vodafone Idea share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week10.32%
3 Months2.57%
6 Months91.36%
YTD-3.12%
1 Year97.45%
12 Feb 2024, 09:13 AM IST Vodafone Idea share price Today :Vodafone Idea trading at ₹15.6, up 0.52% from yesterday's ₹15.52

The current stock price of Vodafone Idea is 15.6 with a percent change of 0.52 and a net change of 0.08. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.52% and the actual change in price is 0.08.

12 Feb 2024, 08:06 AM IST Vodafone Idea share price Live :Vodafone Idea closed at ₹14.82 on last trading day

On the last day, Vodafone Idea had a trading volume of 89,584,746 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 14.82.

