Vodafone Idea share price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea Stock Dips in Negative Trading

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Vodafone Idea's stock opened at ₹14.92 and closed at ₹14.82. The highest price reached during the day was ₹15.65, while the lowest price was ₹14.4. The market capitalization of the company is ₹75,551.08 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹18.42 and the 52-week low is ₹5.7. The BSE volume for the day was 89,584,746 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The low price of Vodafone Idea stock today is ₹15.05, while the high price is ₹15.70.
Vodafone Idea, a leading telecom company, is currently trading at a spot price of 15.25. The bid price and offer price are also at 15.25 and 15.3 respectively. The offer quantity is 2,480,000 and the bid quantity is 1,760,000. The open interest for this stock is at 1,940,480,000.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The current stock price of Vodafone Idea is ₹15.31, with a percent change of -1.35 and a net change of -0.21. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 1.35% or ₹0.21.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|10.32%
|3 Months
|2.57%
|6 Months
|91.36%
|YTD
|-3.12%
|1 Year
|97.45%
The current stock price of Vodafone Idea is ₹15.6 with a percent change of 0.52 and a net change of 0.08. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.52% and the actual change in price is 0.08.
On the last day, Vodafone Idea had a trading volume of 89,584,746 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹14.82.
