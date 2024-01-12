Vodafone Idea Share Price Live blog for 12 Jan 2024

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today : Vodafone Idea's stock opened at ₹16.23 and closed at ₹16.13 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹16.32 and a low of ₹15.91 during the day. The market capitalization of Vodafone Idea is ₹78,179.58 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹18.42 and ₹5.7, respectively. The stock saw a trading volume of 17,957,631 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.