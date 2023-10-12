Vodafone Idea Share Price Live blog for 12 Oct 2023

On the last day, Vodafone Idea's stock opened at ₹11.17 and closed at ₹11.07. The stock reached a high of ₹12 and a low of ₹11.17 during the day. The market capitalization of Vodafone Idea is ₹57,831.47 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹12.45 and the 52-week low is ₹5.7. The BSE volume for the stock on the last day was 111,662,750 shares.
12 Oct 2023, 08:11 AM IST
