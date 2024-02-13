Vodafone Idea share price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea plummets in stock market trading

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today : On the last day, Vodafone Idea's stock opened at ₹15.6 and closed at ₹15.52. The stock saw a high of ₹15.7 and a low of ₹14.33 during the day. The market capitalization of Vodafone Idea is currently at ₹70,439.7 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹18.42, while the 52-week low is ₹5.7. The BSE volume for Vodafone Idea was 62,056,544 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Today, the low price of Vodafone Idea stock was ₹14.11, while the high price reached ₹14.57.
Vodafone Idea's spot price is currently at 14.25 with a bid price of 14.3 and an offer price of 14.35. The offer quantity stands at 880,000 shares, while the bid quantity is 1,440,000 shares. The open interest for the stock is 1,969,200,000 shares.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
Vodafone Idea stock is currently trading at ₹14.29, which represents a decrease of 1.24% from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is -0.18.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|5.09%
|3 Months
|-5.36%
|6 Months
|79.5%
|YTD
|-9.69%
|1 Year
|84.08%
The current data for Vodafone Idea stock shows that the price is at ₹14.47, which represents a decrease of 6.77%. The net change is -1.05, indicating a significant decline in the stock's value. This suggests that investors are selling their shares of Vodafone Idea, potentially due to negative news or market conditions.
On the last day of trading, Vodafone Idea had a trading volume of 62,056,544 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹15.52.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!