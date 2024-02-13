Hello User
Vodafone Idea share price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea plummets in stock market trading

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 10:20 AM IST Trade
Vodafone Idea stock price went down today, 13 Feb 2024, by -1.24 %. The stock closed at 14.47 per share. The stock is currently trading at 14.29 per share. Investors should monitor Vodafone Idea stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vodafone Idea Stock Price Today

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today : On the last day, Vodafone Idea's stock opened at 15.6 and closed at 15.52. The stock saw a high of 15.7 and a low of 14.33 during the day. The market capitalization of Vodafone Idea is currently at 70,439.7 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 18.42, while the 52-week low is 5.7. The BSE volume for Vodafone Idea was 62,056,544 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Feb 2024, 10:20 AM IST Vodafone Idea share price live: Today's Price range

Today, the low price of Vodafone Idea stock was 14.11, while the high price reached 14.57.

13 Feb 2024, 10:12 AM IST Vodafone Idea February futures opened at 14.55 as against previous close of 14.5

Vodafone Idea's spot price is currently at 14.25 with a bid price of 14.3 and an offer price of 14.35. The offer quantity stands at 880,000 shares, while the bid quantity is 1,440,000 shares. The open interest for the stock is 1,969,200,000 shares.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

13 Feb 2024, 09:56 AM IST Vodafone Idea Live Updates

13 Feb 2024, 09:54 AM IST Vodafone Idea share price update :Vodafone Idea trading at ₹14.29, down -1.24% from yesterday's ₹14.47

Vodafone Idea stock is currently trading at 14.29, which represents a decrease of 1.24% from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is -0.18.

13 Feb 2024, 09:31 AM IST Vodafone Idea share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week5.09%
3 Months-5.36%
6 Months79.5%
YTD-9.69%
1 Year84.08%
13 Feb 2024, 09:06 AM IST Vodafone Idea share price Today :Vodafone Idea trading at ₹14.47, down -6.77% from yesterday's ₹15.52

The current data for Vodafone Idea stock shows that the price is at 14.47, which represents a decrease of 6.77%. The net change is -1.05, indicating a significant decline in the stock's value. This suggests that investors are selling their shares of Vodafone Idea, potentially due to negative news or market conditions.

13 Feb 2024, 08:03 AM IST Vodafone Idea share price Live :Vodafone Idea closed at ₹15.52 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Vodafone Idea had a trading volume of 62,056,544 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 15.52.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!