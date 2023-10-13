Hello User
Vodafone Idea share price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea stock plummets on tough market conditions

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:12 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Vodafone Idea stock price went down today, 13 Oct 2023, by -0.5 %. The stock closed at 11.89 per share. The stock is currently trading at 11.83 per share. Investors should monitor Vodafone Idea stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vodafone Idea

Vodafone Idea's stock opened at 11.92 and closed at 11.88 on the last trading day. The stock's high for the day was 12.12, while the low was 11.56. The company's market capitalization is 57,880.15 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 12.45, and the 52-week low is 5.7. The BSE volume for the stock was 57,882,497 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Oct 2023, 09:12 AM IST Vodafone Idea share price Today :Vodafone Idea trading at ₹11.83, down -0.5% from yesterday's ₹11.89

The current data for Vodafone Idea stock shows that the price is 11.83, which represents a decrease of 0.5%. The net change is -0.06, indicating a slight decline in the stock's value. Overall, the stock price for Vodafone Idea has experienced a small decrease.

13 Oct 2023, 08:02 AM IST Vodafone Idea share price Live :Vodafone Idea closed at ₹11.88 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Vodafone Idea had a BSE volume of 57,882,497 shares. The closing price of the stock was 11.88.

