Vodafone Idea share price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea stock plummets on tough market conditions

Vodafone Idea's stock opened at ₹11.92 and closed at ₹11.88 on the last trading day. The stock's high for the day was ₹12.12, while the low was ₹11.56. The company's market capitalization is ₹57,880.15 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹12.45, and the 52-week low is ₹5.7. The BSE volume for the stock was 57,882,497 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
