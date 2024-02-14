Vodafone Idea share price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea sees positive trading day

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today : Vodafone Idea's stock opened at ₹14.52 and closed at ₹14.47 on the last day. The stock reached a high of ₹14.88 and a low of ₹14.11 during the day. The company's market capitalization is ₹71,608.02 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹18.42 and its 52-week low is ₹5.7. The BSE volume for the day was 43,683,341 shares.
Vodafone Idea, a telecommunications company, is currently trading at a spot price of 15.15. The bid price and offer price are both 15.15 and 15.2 respectively. The offer quantity is 2,480,000, while the bid quantity is 1,840,000. The open interest for Vodafone Idea stands at 1,934,240,000.
According to current data, the stock price of Vodafone Idea is ₹15.11, with a percent change of 2.72 and a net change of 0.4. This indicates that the stock has increased by 2.72% and the price has risen by 0.4 points.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.16%
|3 Months
|-4.37%
|6 Months
|82.61%
|YTD
|-8.12%
|1 Year
|87.26%
The current stock price of Vodafone Idea is ₹14.71, which represents a 1.66% increase from the previous trading day. The net change in stock price is 0.24.
On the last day of trading, Vodafone Idea recorded a volume of 43,683,341 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹14.47.
