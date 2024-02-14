Hello User
Vodafone Idea share price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea sees positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:05 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Vodafone Idea stock price went up today, 14 Feb 2024, by 2.72 %. The stock closed at 14.71 per share. The stock is currently trading at 15.11 per share. Investors should monitor Vodafone Idea stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vodafone Idea Stock Price Today

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today : Vodafone Idea's stock opened at 14.52 and closed at 14.47 on the last day. The stock reached a high of 14.88 and a low of 14.11 during the day. The company's market capitalization is 71,608.02 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 18.42 and its 52-week low is 5.7. The BSE volume for the day was 43,683,341 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Feb 2024, 10:05 AM IST Vodafone Idea February futures opened at 14.6 as against previous close of 14.8

Vodafone Idea, a telecommunications company, is currently trading at a spot price of 15.15. The bid price and offer price are both 15.15 and 15.2 respectively. The offer quantity is 2,480,000, while the bid quantity is 1,840,000. The open interest for Vodafone Idea stands at 1,934,240,000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

14 Feb 2024, 10:00 AM IST Vodafone Idea Live Updates

14 Feb 2024, 09:49 AM IST Vodafone Idea share price update :Vodafone Idea trading at ₹15.11, up 2.72% from yesterday's ₹14.71

According to current data, the stock price of Vodafone Idea is 15.11, with a percent change of 2.72 and a net change of 0.4. This indicates that the stock has increased by 2.72% and the price has risen by 0.4 points.

14 Feb 2024, 09:30 AM IST Vodafone Idea share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.16%
3 Months-4.37%
6 Months82.61%
YTD-8.12%
1 Year87.26%
14 Feb 2024, 09:07 AM IST Vodafone Idea share price Today :Vodafone Idea trading at ₹14.71, up 1.66% from yesterday's ₹14.47

The current stock price of Vodafone Idea is 14.71, which represents a 1.66% increase from the previous trading day. The net change in stock price is 0.24.

14 Feb 2024, 08:09 AM IST Vodafone Idea share price Live :Vodafone Idea closed at ₹14.47 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Vodafone Idea recorded a volume of 43,683,341 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 14.47.

