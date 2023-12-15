Vodafone Idea share price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea Stocks Plunge Amidst Investor Concerns

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Vodafone Idea opened at ₹13.3 and closed at ₹13.18. The stock reached a high of ₹14.2 and a low of ₹13.21 throughout the day. The market capitalization of Vodafone Idea stands at ₹67,859.49 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹15.07, while the 52-week low is ₹5.7. The stock saw a trading volume of 72,630,603 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Vodafone Idea's spot price is currently at 13.75. The bid price stands at 13.8, while the offer price is slightly higher at 13.9. The offer quantity is 4,000,000, and the bid quantity is 7,680,000. The open interest for Vodafone Idea is recorded at 1,763,200,000.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The Vodafone Idea stock reached a low of ₹13.73 and a high of ₹14.12 on the current day.
Vodafone Idea's stock price is currently at ₹13.82, representing a decrease of 0.86% or a net change of -0.12.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|5.68%
|3 Months
|22.55%
|6 Months
|78.85%
|YTD
|76.58%
|1 Year
|61.27%
The current stock price of Vodafone Idea is ₹13.99, which represents a 0.36% increase from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is 0.05.
On the last day of trading, Vodafone Idea recorded a volume of 72,630,603 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the shares was ₹13.18.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!