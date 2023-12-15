Hello User
Vodafone Idea share price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea Stocks Plunge Amidst Investor Concerns

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:14 AM IST
Livemint

Vodafone Idea stock price went down today, 15 Dec 2023, by -0.86 %. The stock closed at 13.94 per share. The stock is currently trading at 13.82 per share. Investors should monitor Vodafone Idea stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vodafone Idea Stock Price Today

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Vodafone Idea opened at 13.3 and closed at 13.18. The stock reached a high of 14.2 and a low of 13.21 throughout the day. The market capitalization of Vodafone Idea stands at 67,859.49 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 15.07, while the 52-week low is 5.7. The stock saw a trading volume of 72,630,603 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Dec 2023, 10:14 AM IST Vodafone Idea December futures opened at 14.05 as against previous close of 14.1

Vodafone Idea's spot price is currently at 13.75. The bid price stands at 13.8, while the offer price is slightly higher at 13.9. The offer quantity is 4,000,000, and the bid quantity is 7,680,000. The open interest for Vodafone Idea is recorded at 1,763,200,000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

15 Dec 2023, 10:11 AM IST Vodafone Idea share price live: Today's Price range

The Vodafone Idea stock reached a low of 13.73 and a high of 14.12 on the current day.

15 Dec 2023, 10:00 AM IST Vodafone Idea share price update :Vodafone Idea trading at ₹13.82, down -0.86% from yesterday's ₹13.94

Vodafone Idea's stock price is currently at 13.82, representing a decrease of 0.86% or a net change of -0.12.

15 Dec 2023, 09:52 AM IST Vodafone Idea Live Updates

15 Dec 2023, 09:40 AM IST Vodafone Idea share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week5.68%
3 Months22.55%
6 Months78.85%
YTD76.58%
1 Year61.27%
15 Dec 2023, 09:12 AM IST Vodafone Idea share price Today :Vodafone Idea trading at ₹13.99, up 0.36% from yesterday's ₹13.94

The current stock price of Vodafone Idea is 13.99, which represents a 0.36% increase from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is 0.05.

15 Dec 2023, 08:06 AM IST Vodafone Idea share price Live :Vodafone Idea closed at ₹13.18 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Vodafone Idea recorded a volume of 72,630,603 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the shares was 13.18.

