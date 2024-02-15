Hello User
Vodafone Idea share price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea Stock Gains Ground

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:43 AM IST
Vodafone Idea stock price went up today, 15 Feb 2024, by 0.45 %. The stock closed at 15.56 per share. The stock is currently trading at 15.63 per share. Investors should monitor Vodafone Idea stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vodafone Idea Stock Price Today

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today : On the last day, Vodafone Idea's stock opened at 14.59 and closed at 14.71. The stock reached a high of 15.75 and a low of 14.44. The market capitalization of Vodafone Idea is 75,745.8 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 18.42 and the 52-week low is 5.7. The BSE volume for the stock was 96,071,529 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Feb 2024, 09:43 AM IST Vodafone Idea share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.67%
3 Months1.2%
6 Months99.36%
YTD-2.81%
1 Year101.95%
15 Feb 2024, 09:41 AM IST Vodafone Idea share price NSE Live :Vodafone Idea trading at ₹15.63, up 0.45% from yesterday's ₹15.56

The current data shows that the stock price of Vodafone Idea is 15.63. There has been a 0.45 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 0.07.

15 Feb 2024, 09:11 AM IST Vodafone Idea share price Today :Vodafone Idea trading at ₹15.63, up 0.45% from yesterday's ₹15.56

The current stock price of Vodafone Idea is 15.63 with a percent change of 0.45 and a net change of 0.07. This means that the stock has increased by 0.45% and the price has increased by 0.07 points.

15 Feb 2024, 08:01 AM IST Vodafone Idea share price Live :Vodafone Idea closed at ₹14.71 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Vodafone Idea had a BSE volume of 96,071,529 shares. The closing price for the stock was 14.71.

