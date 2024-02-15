Vodafone Idea share price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea Stock Gains Ground

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today : On the last day, Vodafone Idea's stock opened at ₹14.59 and closed at ₹14.71. The stock reached a high of ₹15.75 and a low of ₹14.44. The market capitalization of Vodafone Idea is ₹75,745.8 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹18.42 and the 52-week low is ₹5.7. The BSE volume for the stock was 96,071,529 shares.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.67%
|3 Months
|1.2%
|6 Months
|99.36%
|YTD
|-2.81%
|1 Year
|101.95%
The current data shows that the stock price of Vodafone Idea is ₹15.63. There has been a 0.45 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 0.07.
The current stock price of Vodafone Idea is ₹15.63 with a percent change of 0.45 and a net change of 0.07. This means that the stock has increased by 0.45% and the price has increased by 0.07 points.
On the last day of trading, Vodafone Idea had a BSE volume of 96,071,529 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹14.71.
