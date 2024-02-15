Vodafone Idea share price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea Stock Gains Ground

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today : On the last day, Vodafone Idea's stock opened at ₹14.59 and closed at ₹14.71. The stock reached a high of ₹15.75 and a low of ₹14.44. The market capitalization of Vodafone Idea is ₹75,745.8 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹18.42 and the 52-week low is ₹5.7. The BSE volume for the stock was 96,071,529 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.