Vodafone Idea share price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea shares plummet on stock market

1 min read . 09:02 AM IST
Livemint

Vodafone Idea stock price went down today, 15 Jan 2024, by -1.18 %. The stock closed at 16.06 per share. The stock is currently trading at 15.87 per share. Investors should monitor Vodafone Idea stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vodafone Idea Stock Price Today

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today : On the last day, Vodafone Idea's stock opened at 16.11 and closed at 16.06. The stock reached a high of 16.18 and a low of 15.8 during the day. The market capitalization of Vodafone Idea is 77,254.67 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 18.42, while the 52-week low is 5.7. The BSE volume for Vodafone Idea shares was 26,823,595.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Jan 2024, 09:02 AM IST Vodafone Idea share price Today :Vodafone Idea trading at ₹15.87, down -1.18% from yesterday's ₹16.06

The stock price of Vodafone Idea is currently 15.87, reflecting a decrease of 1.18% or a net change of -0.19.

15 Jan 2024, 08:08 AM IST Vodafone Idea share price Live :Vodafone Idea closed at ₹16.06 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Vodafone Idea had a BSE volume of 26,823,595 shares. The closing price of the stock was 16.06.

