Vodafone Idea share price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea Surges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:38 AM IST Trade
Vodafone Idea stock price went up today, 15 Sep 2023, by 2.57 %. The stock closed at 10.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 11.18 per share. Investors should monitor Vodafone Idea stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vodafone Idea

Vodafone Idea's stock opened at 11 and closed at 10.9 on the last trading day. The stock had a high of 11.08 and a low of 10.9. The market capitalization of the company is 53,791.06 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 11.55 and the 52-week low is 5.7. The BSE volume for the day was 4,840,278 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Sep 2023, 10:38 AM IST Vodafone Idea share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Bharti Airtel912.15-2.6-0.28920.0736.2508269.56
Tata Communications1930.856.150.321956.851095.0555029.23
Vodafone Idea11.420.524.7711.555.755592.21
Tata Teleservices Maharashtra105.651.111.06127.049.820653.81
Tanla Platforms1056.534.63.391317.7506.114199.4
15 Sep 2023, 10:09 AM IST Vodafone Idea September futures opened at 11.05 as against previous close of 10.95

Vodafone Idea, a telecommunications company, is currently trading at a spot price of 11.2. The bid and offer prices are also at 11.2 and 11.25 respectively. The bid quantity stands at 1,840,000 shares, and the offer quantity is 2,560,000 shares. The open interest for Vodafone Idea is at 1,068,240,000 shares.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

15 Sep 2023, 10:07 AM IST Vodafone Idea share price Today :Vodafone Idea trading at ₹11.18, up 2.57% from yesterday's ₹10.9

The current stock price of Vodafone Idea is 11.18, with a percent change of 2.57 and a net change of 0.28. This means that the stock price has increased by 2.57% from its previous value, resulting in a net change of 0.28. However, without additional information, it is difficult to determine the overall trend or significance of this change.

15 Sep 2023, 09:40 AM IST Vodafone Idea share price Live :Vodafone Idea closed at ₹10.9 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Vodafone Idea had a BSE volume of 4,843,814 shares. The closing price for the stock was 10.9.

