Vodafone Idea share price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea Surges in Trading Today

Vodafone Idea's stock opened at ₹11 and closed at ₹10.9 on the last trading day. The stock had a high of ₹11.08 and a low of ₹10.9. The market capitalization of the company is ₹53,791.06 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹11.55 and the 52-week low is ₹5.7. The BSE volume for the day was 4,840,278 shares.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Bharti Airtel
|912.15
|-2.6
|-0.28
|920.0
|736.2
|508269.56
|Tata Communications
|1930.85
|6.15
|0.32
|1956.85
|1095.05
|55029.23
|Vodafone Idea
|11.42
|0.52
|4.77
|11.55
|5.7
|55592.21
|Tata Teleservices Maharashtra
|105.65
|1.11
|1.06
|127.0
|49.8
|20653.81
|Tanla Platforms
|1056.5
|34.6
|3.39
|1317.7
|506.1
|14199.4
Vodafone Idea, a telecommunications company, is currently trading at a spot price of 11.2. The bid and offer prices are also at 11.2 and 11.25 respectively. The bid quantity stands at 1,840,000 shares, and the offer quantity is 2,560,000 shares. The open interest for Vodafone Idea is at 1,068,240,000 shares.
The current stock price of Vodafone Idea is ₹11.18, with a percent change of 2.57 and a net change of 0.28. This means that the stock price has increased by 2.57% from its previous value, resulting in a net change of 0.28. However, without additional information, it is difficult to determine the overall trend or significance of this change.
On the last day of trading, Vodafone Idea had a BSE volume of 4,843,814 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹10.9.
