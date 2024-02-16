Hello User
Vodafone Idea share price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea sees positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:30 AM IST
Vodafone Idea stock price went up today, 16 Feb 2024, by 2.51 %. The stock closed at 15.56 per share. The stock is currently trading at 15.95 per share. Investors should monitor Vodafone Idea stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vodafone Idea Stock Price Today

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today : On the last day, Vodafone Idea's stock opened at 15.63 and closed at 15.56. The highest price recorded during the day was 16.28, while the lowest price was 15.53. The market capitalization of Vodafone Idea stood at 77,644.31 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 18.42, and the 52-week low was 5.7. The BSE volume for the day was 82,058,908 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Feb 2024, 09:30 AM IST Vodafone Idea share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week7.77%
3 Months1.44%
6 Months105.81%
YTD-0.31%
1 Year105.81%
16 Feb 2024, 09:05 AM IST Vodafone Idea share price Today :Vodafone Idea trading at ₹15.95, up 2.51% from yesterday's ₹15.56

The current price of Vodafone Idea stock is 15.95, which represents a percent change of 2.51. This indicates that the stock has increased in value compared to its previous trading session. The net change is 0.39, which further reflects the positive movement in the stock price. However, without additional information, it is difficult to draw any further conclusions about the stock's performance or the reasons behind the price change.

16 Feb 2024, 08:12 AM IST Vodafone Idea share price Live :Vodafone Idea closed at ₹15.56 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Vodafone Idea had a BSE volume of 82,058,908 shares. The closing price for the stock was 15.56.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!