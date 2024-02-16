Vodafone Idea share price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea sees positive trading day

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today : On the last day, Vodafone Idea's stock opened at ₹15.63 and closed at ₹15.56. The highest price recorded during the day was ₹16.28, while the lowest price was ₹15.53. The market capitalization of Vodafone Idea stood at ₹77,644.31 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹18.42, and the 52-week low was ₹5.7. The BSE volume for the day was 82,058,908 shares.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|7.77%
|3 Months
|1.44%
|6 Months
|105.81%
|YTD
|-0.31%
|1 Year
|105.81%
The current price of Vodafone Idea stock is ₹15.95, which represents a percent change of 2.51. This indicates that the stock has increased in value compared to its previous trading session. The net change is 0.39, which further reflects the positive movement in the stock price. However, without additional information, it is difficult to draw any further conclusions about the stock's performance or the reasons behind the price change.
On the last day of trading, Vodafone Idea had a BSE volume of 82,058,908 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹15.56.
