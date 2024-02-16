Vodafone Idea share price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea sees positive trading day

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today : On the last day, Vodafone Idea's stock opened at ₹15.63 and closed at ₹15.56. The highest price recorded during the day was ₹16.28, while the lowest price was ₹15.53. The market capitalization of Vodafone Idea stood at ₹77,644.31 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹18.42, and the 52-week low was ₹5.7. The BSE volume for the day was 82,058,908 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.