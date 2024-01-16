Hello User
Vodafone Idea share price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea Stock Surges in Positive Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Vodafone Idea stock price went up today, 16 Jan 2024, by 3.78 %. The stock closed at 15.87 per share. The stock is currently trading at 16.47 per share. Investors should monitor Vodafone Idea stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vodafone Idea Stock Price Today

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Vodafone Idea's stock opened at 15.92 and closed at 15.87. The highest price reached during the day was 16.67, while the lowest price was 15.81. The market capitalization of the company is 80,175.45 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 18.42, and the 52-week low is 5.7. The total BSE volume for the stock was 50,461,549 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Jan 2024, 10:01 AM IST Vodafone Idea January futures opened at 16.5 as against previous close of 16.55

Vodafone Idea's spot price is currently at 16.1, with a bid price and quantity of 16.1 and 2,160,000 respectively. The offer price stands at 16.15, with an offer quantity of 1,920,000. The stock has an open interest of 1,740,080,000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

16 Jan 2024, 10:01 AM IST Vodafone Idea Live Updates

16 Jan 2024, 09:40 AM IST Vodafone Idea share price live: Price Analysis

16 Jan 2024, 09:09 AM IST Vodafone Idea share price Today :Vodafone Idea trading at ₹16.47, up 3.78% from yesterday's ₹15.87

The current data for Vodafone Idea stock shows that its price is 16.47. There has been a 3.78 percent change in the stock's price, resulting in a net change of 0.6.

16 Jan 2024, 08:09 AM IST Vodafone Idea share price Live :Vodafone Idea closed at ₹15.87 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Vodafone Idea had a BSE volume of 50,461,549 shares. The closing price for the stock was 15.87.

