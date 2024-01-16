Vodafone Idea share price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea Stock Surges in Positive Trading Session

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Vodafone Idea's stock opened at ₹15.92 and closed at ₹15.87. The highest price reached during the day was ₹16.67, while the lowest price was ₹15.81. The market capitalization of the company is ₹80,175.45 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹18.42, and the 52-week low is ₹5.7. The total BSE volume for the stock was 50,461,549 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.