Vodafone Idea share price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea sees positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Vodafone Idea stock price went up today, 16 Nov 2023, by 0.86 %. The stock closed at 13.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 14.07 per share. Investors should monitor Vodafone Idea stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vodafone Idea

On the last day of trading, Vodafone Idea's stock opened at 14.02 and closed at 13.95. The stock reached a high of 14.2 and a low of 13.82 during the day. The company's market capitalization is 68,492.32 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 14.45, while the 52-week low is 5.7. The BSE volume for the day was 36,640,053 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Nov 2023, 09:01 AM IST Vodafone Idea share price Today :Vodafone Idea trading at ₹14.07, up 0.86% from yesterday's ₹13.95

The current stock price of Vodafone Idea is 14.07, with a percent change of 0.86 and a net change of 0.12. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 0.86% or 0.12 points.

16 Nov 2023, 08:16 AM IST Vodafone Idea share price Live :Vodafone Idea closed at ₹13.95 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Vodafone Idea on the BSE, a total of 36,640,053 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 13.95.

