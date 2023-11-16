Vodafone Idea share price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea sees positive trading day

On the last day of trading, Vodafone Idea's stock opened at ₹14.02 and closed at ₹13.95. The stock reached a high of ₹14.2 and a low of ₹13.82 during the day. The company's market capitalization is ₹68,492.32 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹14.45, while the 52-week low is ₹5.7. The BSE volume for the day was 36,640,053 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.