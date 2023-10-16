Vodafone Idea share price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea closed today at ₹11.82, down -1.58% from yesterday's ₹12.01

On the last day of trading, Vodafone Idea's stock opened at ₹11.83 and closed at ₹11.89. The stock reached a high of ₹12.35 and a low of ₹11.76 during the day. The market capitalization of Vodafone Idea is ₹58,464.31 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹12.45, while the 52-week low is ₹5.7. The BSE volume for the day was 44,115,113 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Vodafone Idea October futures opened at 12.1 as against previous close of 12.05 Vodafone Idea's stock is currently trading at a spot price of 11.8. The bid price is slightly higher at 11.85, while the offer price is at 11.9. There is a large offer quantity of 4,480,000 shares available, with a bid quantity of 2,880,000 shares. The open interest stands at 1,357,280,000 shares.

Vodafone Idea Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high The 52-week low price of Vodafone Idea Ltd stock is 5.70000, while the 52-week high price is 12.50000.

Top active options for Vodafone Idea Top active call options for Vodafone Idea at 16 Oct 14:49 were at strike price of ₹13.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹12.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹0.2 (-42.86%) & ₹0.5 (-23.08%) respectively. Top active put options for Vodafone Idea at 16 Oct 14:49 were at strike price of ₹11.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹12.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹0.25 (+0.0%) & ₹0.65 (+8.33%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Vodafone Idea October futures opened at 12.1 as against previous close of 12.05 Vodafone Idea stock is currently trading at a spot price of 12. The bid price is 12.0 with a bid quantity of 5,120,000 shares, while the offer price is 12.05 with an offer quantity of 2,400,000 shares. The stock has a high open interest of 1,357,840,000 shares, indicating strong market interest and potential future trading activity.

Vodafone Idea October futures opened at 12.1 as against previous close of 12.05 Vodafone Idea is currently trading at a spot price of 11.9. The bid price is slightly higher at 11.95, while the offer price stands at 12.0. The offer quantity is 2,560,000, and the bid quantity is 2,400,000. The open interest for Vodafone Idea is 1,355,840,000.

Vodafone Idea October futures opened at 12.1 as against previous close of 12.05 Vodafone Idea's spot price is currently 11.9, with a bid price of 11.95 and an offer price of 12.0. The offer quantity is 3,600,000 shares, while the bid quantity is 2,400,000 shares. The open interest for Vodafone Idea is 1,356,640,000 shares.

Vodafone Idea October futures opened at 12.1 as against previous close of 12.05 Vodafone Idea's spot price is currently at 12.05, with a bid price of 12.1 and an offer price of 12.15. The offer quantity is 1,600,000 shares, while the bid quantity is 1,680,000 shares. The stock's open interest stands at 1,362,080,000 shares.

Vodafone Idea share price Today :Vodafone Idea trading at ₹12.01, up 1.01% from yesterday's ₹11.89 The current data shows that the stock price of Vodafone Idea is ₹12.01, with a percent change of 1.01 and a net change of 0.12. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.01% and the stock has gained 0.12 points. It indicates a positive movement in the stock price.

Vodafone Idea share price Live :Vodafone Idea closed at ₹11.89 on last trading day On the last day of trading, Vodafone Idea witnessed a trading volume of 44,115,113 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock on that day was ₹11.89.