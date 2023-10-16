Hello User
Vodafone Idea share price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea closed today at 11.82, down -1.58% from yesterday's 12.01

27 min read . 16 Oct 2023 Trade
Livemint

Vodafone Idea stock price went down today, 16 Oct 2023, by -1.58 %. The stock closed at 12.01 per share. The stock is currently trading at 11.82 per share. Investors should monitor Vodafone Idea stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vodafone Idea

On the last day of trading, Vodafone Idea's stock opened at 11.83 and closed at 11.89. The stock reached a high of 12.35 and a low of 11.76 during the day. The market capitalization of Vodafone Idea is 58,464.31 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 12.45, while the 52-week low is 5.7. The BSE volume for the day was 44,115,113 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Oct 2023, 06:43 PM IST Vodafone Idea share price update :Vodafone Idea closed today at ₹11.82, down -1.58% from yesterday's ₹12.01

The closing price of Vodafone Idea stock today is 11.82, which represents a decrease of 1.58% from the previous day's closing price of 12.01. The net change in price is -0.19.

16 Oct 2023, 05:36 PM IST Vodafone Idea share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Vodafone Idea stock is 11.72 and the high price is 12.12.

16 Oct 2023, 03:34 PM IST Vodafone Idea October futures opened at 12.1 as against previous close of 12.05

Vodafone Idea's stock is currently trading at a spot price of 11.8. The bid price is slightly higher at 11.85, while the offer price is at 11.9. There is a large offer quantity of 4,480,000 shares available, with a bid quantity of 2,880,000 shares. The open interest stands at 1,357,280,000 shares.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

16 Oct 2023, 03:23 PM IST Vodafone Idea Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

The 52-week low price of Vodafone Idea Ltd stock is 5.70000, while the 52-week high price is 12.50000.

16 Oct 2023, 03:13 PM IST Vodafone Idea share price update :Vodafone Idea trading at ₹11.83, down -1.5% from yesterday's ₹12.01

The current data shows that the stock price of Vodafone Idea is 11.83. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 1.5 percent, resulting in a net change of -0.18.

16 Oct 2023, 02:49 PM IST Top active options for Vodafone Idea

Top active call options for Vodafone Idea at 16 Oct 14:49 were at strike price of 13.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 12.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 0.2 (-42.86%) & 0.5 (-23.08%) respectively.

Top active put options for Vodafone Idea at 16 Oct 14:49 were at strike price of 11.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 12.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 0.25 (+0.0%) & 0.65 (+8.33%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

16 Oct 2023, 02:29 PM IST Vodafone Idea share price Today :Vodafone Idea trading at ₹11.82, down -1.58% from yesterday's ₹12.01

The current stock price of Vodafone Idea is 11.82, representing a decrease of 1.58% from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is -0.19.

16 Oct 2023, 02:10 PM IST Vodafone Idea share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price of Vodafone Idea reached a low of 11.9 and a high of 12.12 for the day.

16 Oct 2023, 02:00 PM IST Vodafone Idea October futures opened at 12.1 as against previous close of 12.05

Vodafone Idea stock is currently trading at a spot price of 12. The bid price is 12.0 with a bid quantity of 5,120,000 shares, while the offer price is 12.05 with an offer quantity of 2,400,000 shares. The stock has a high open interest of 1,357,840,000 shares, indicating strong market interest and potential future trading activity.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

16 Oct 2023, 01:57 PM IST Vodafone Idea share price NSE Live :Vodafone Idea trading at ₹11.96, down -0.42% from yesterday's ₹12.01

The current data for the Vodafone Idea stock shows that the price is 11.96, with a percent change of -0.42 and a net change of -0.05. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.42% and the value has decreased by 0.05.

16 Oct 2023, 01:29 PM IST Top active options for Vodafone Idea

Top active call options for Vodafone Idea at 16 Oct 13:29 were at strike price of 12.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 13.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 0.6 (-7.69%) & 0.3 (-14.29%) respectively.

Top active put options for Vodafone Idea at 16 Oct 13:29 were at strike price of 11.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 12.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 0.2 (-20.0%) & 0.55 (-8.33%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

16 Oct 2023, 01:10 PM IST Vodafone Idea share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Vodafone Idea stock is 11.9, while the high price is 12.12.

16 Oct 2023, 01:10 PM IST Vodafone Idea share price update :Vodafone Idea trading at ₹11.97, down -0.33% from yesterday's ₹12.01

As of the current data, the stock price of Vodafone Idea is 11.97. There has been a percent change of -0.33, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -0.04, suggesting a small decline in the stock price.

16 Oct 2023, 12:52 PM IST Vodafone Idea Live Updates

16 Oct 2023, 12:43 PM IST Vodafone Idea October futures opened at 12.1 as against previous close of 12.05

Vodafone Idea is currently trading at a spot price of 11.9. The bid price is slightly higher at 11.95, while the offer price stands at 12.0. The offer quantity is 2,560,000, and the bid quantity is 2,400,000. The open interest for Vodafone Idea is 1,355,840,000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

16 Oct 2023, 12:29 PM IST Vodafone Idea share price Today :Vodafone Idea trading at ₹11.91, down -0.83% from yesterday's ₹12.01

The current data shows that the stock price of Vodafone Idea is 11.91, with a percent change of -0.83 and a net change of -0.1. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 0.83% or 0.1 rupees.

16 Oct 2023, 12:15 PM IST Vodafone Idea share price live: Today's Price range

Today, the low price of Vodafone Idea stock was 11.9, while the high price reached 12.12.

16 Oct 2023, 12:08 PM IST Top active options for Vodafone Idea

Top active call options for Vodafone Idea at 16 Oct 12:08 were at strike price of 13.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 12.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 0.3 (-14.29%) & 0.6 (-7.69%) respectively.

Top active put options for Vodafone Idea at 16 Oct 12:08 were at strike price of 11.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 12.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 0.2 (-20.0%) & 0.6 (-0.0%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

16 Oct 2023, 11:53 AM IST Vodafone Idea share price NSE Live :Vodafone Idea trading at ₹11.92, down -0.75% from yesterday's ₹12.01

The current data for Vodafone Idea stock shows that the price is 11.92, with a percent change of -0.75 and a net change of -0.09. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 0.75% and the net change is a decrease of 0.09.

16 Oct 2023, 11:32 AM IST Vodafone Idea October futures opened at 12.1 as against previous close of 12.05

Vodafone Idea's spot price is currently 11.9, with a bid price of 11.95 and an offer price of 12.0. The offer quantity is 3,600,000 shares, while the bid quantity is 2,400,000 shares. The open interest for Vodafone Idea is 1,356,640,000 shares.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

16 Oct 2023, 11:15 AM IST Vodafone Idea share price live: Today's Price range

The Vodafone Idea stock hit a low price of 11.91 and a high price of 12.12 on the current trading day.

16 Oct 2023, 11:01 AM IST Vodafone Idea share price update :Vodafone Idea trading at ₹11.93, down -0.67% from yesterday's ₹12.01

The current data for Vodafone Idea stock shows that the price is 11.93. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 0.67%, resulting in a net change of -0.08.

16 Oct 2023, 10:51 AM IST Top active options for Vodafone Idea

Top active call options for Vodafone Idea at 16 Oct 10:51 were at strike price of 13.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 12.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 0.25 (-28.57%) & 0.6 (-7.69%) respectively.

Top active put options for Vodafone Idea at 16 Oct 10:51 were at strike price of 11.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 12.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 0.2 (-20.0%) & 0.55 (-8.33%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

16 Oct 2023, 10:32 AM IST Vodafone Idea share price Today :Vodafone Idea trading at ₹11.98, down -0.25% from yesterday's ₹12.01

The current data shows that the stock price of Vodafone Idea is 11.98. There has been a percent change of -0.25, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.03, implying a decrease of 0.03 in the stock price. Overall, the stock price of Vodafone Idea has experienced a small decline.

16 Oct 2023, 10:15 AM IST Vodafone Idea share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price of Vodafone Idea reached a low of 11.91 and a high of 12.12 during the current trading day.

16 Oct 2023, 10:10 AM IST Vodafone Idea October futures opened at 12.1 as against previous close of 12.05

Vodafone Idea's spot price is currently at 12.05, with a bid price of 12.1 and an offer price of 12.15. The offer quantity is 1,600,000 shares, while the bid quantity is 1,680,000 shares. The stock's open interest stands at 1,362,080,000 shares.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

16 Oct 2023, 09:51 AM IST Vodafone Idea Live Updates

16 Oct 2023, 09:42 AM IST Vodafone Idea share price NSE Live :Vodafone Idea trading at ₹11.98, down -0.25% from yesterday's ₹12.01

The current price of Vodafone Idea stock is 11.98, with a percent change of -0.25 and a net change of -0.03. This indicates that the stock price has decreased slightly by 0.25% or 3 paise.

16 Oct 2023, 09:03 AM IST Vodafone Idea share price Today :Vodafone Idea trading at ₹12.01, up 1.01% from yesterday's ₹11.89

The current data shows that the stock price of Vodafone Idea is 12.01, with a percent change of 1.01 and a net change of 0.12. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.01% and the stock has gained 0.12 points. It indicates a positive movement in the stock price.

16 Oct 2023, 08:02 AM IST Vodafone Idea share price Live :Vodafone Idea closed at ₹11.89 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Vodafone Idea witnessed a trading volume of 44,115,113 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock on that day was 11.89.

