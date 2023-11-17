Hello User
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live blog for 17 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:17 AM IST
Vodafone Idea stock price went up today, 17 Nov 2023, by 2.35 %. The stock closed at 14.07 per share. The stock is currently trading at 14.4 per share. Investors should monitor Vodafone Idea stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vodafone Idea

Vodafone Idea's stock opened at 14.12 and closed at 14.07 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was 14.78 and the low was 14.08. The market capitalization stands at 70098.75 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 14.45 and the 52-week low is 5.7. The BSE volume for the day was 66537940 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Nov 2023, 08:17 AM IST Vodafone Idea share price Live :Vodafone Idea closed at ₹14.07 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Vodafone Idea had a BSE volume of 66537940 shares and closed at a price of 14.07.

